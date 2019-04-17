WATCH: Pack of dog-like robots pulls delivery truck

(CNN) - Boston Dynamics released a video showing 10 of the company's SpotMini robots pulling a large delivery truck.
The four-legged robots already possess an array of skills, like opening doors, picking up objects and climbing stairs.
Boston Dynamics says the SpotMini will be available soon for a variety of applications. But the price hasn't been made public, and they may not be available for purchase by the average consumer.
The SpotMini runs entirely on electric power - up to 1 1/2 hours on a single charge.
It has a maximum payload of about 30 pounds, or half its own weight.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.