WATCH: Pack of dog-like robots pulls delivery truck

April 17, 2019 at 7:59 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 8:03 AM

(CNN) - Boston Dynamics released a video showing 10 of the company's SpotMini robots pulling a large delivery truck.

The four-legged robots already possess an array of skills, like opening doors, picking up objects and climbing stairs.

Boston Dynamics says the SpotMini will be available soon for a variety of applications. But the price hasn't been made public, and they may not be available for purchase by the average consumer.

The SpotMini runs entirely on electric power - up to 1 1/2 hours on a single charge.

It has a maximum payload of about 30 pounds, or half its own weight.

