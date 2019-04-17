Woman killed in crash on I-264 at Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck and a beer truck on Interstate 264.
The crash was reported on I-264 at Breckinridge Lane around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a preliminary investigation showed the garbage truck rear-ended a mini van which then hit the rear end of a beer truck.
The woman who was driving the mini van was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Mitchell said the drivers of the garage truck and beer truck were not injured.
Kentucky Transportation officials initially reported a Pepsi truck and not a beer truck involved.
The extent of the injuries has not been released.
Traffic is expected to be shut down for three hours, according to KYTC. A detour has been established but drivers in the area should expect delays.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
