5 years later, family of murdered Nelson Co. mother and daughter still seeking justice

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - It has been five years since a Nelson County teacher and her teenage daughter were killed. On April 21, 2014, Kathy Netherland, 48, and Samantha Netherland, 16, were murdered in their home in the Botland community. Police have never found out who is responsible. The few details made public of the crime are violent. Still, the family would like to focus on the positive.