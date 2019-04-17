5 years later, family of murdered Nelson Co. mother and daughter still seeking justice

By Andreina Centlivre | April 17, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 6:49 PM

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - It has been five years since a Nelson County teacher and her teenage daughter were killed. On April 21, 2014, Kathy Netherland, 48, and Samantha Netherland, 16, were murdered in their home in the Botland community. Police have never found out who is responsible. The few details made public of the crime are violent. Still, the family would like to focus on the positive.

Paul Bowling is the former principal of Bardstown Elementary School where Kathy Netherland taught. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
"Kathy had a real energy about her in the halls ways and was really positive," Paul Bowling, the former principal of Bardstown Elementary said.

A year after the murder Bowling lead an effort to build a playground in Kathy’s honor. The sound of laughter and joy fill the space dedicated to Kathy.

This playground was built to honor Kathy Netherland, a special needs teacher, at Bardstown Elementary School. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
"It is really important to us that people remember them for more than what happened to them," Stacy Hibbard, Kathy’s sister said. “They were two really good people.”

Stacy Hibbard is the sister and aunt of the murder victims. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
Hibbard says even if the details and motives of Kathy and Samantha’s deaths are one day discovered it will never explain their murders.

"At the end of the day they are gone and that all that matters,” Hibbard said.

Kentucky State Police are not releasing new details of the case but an image of a black Chevy Impala is still their most important and puzzling piece of evidence. Police believe whoever was inside could be a suspect.

Kentucky State Police believe this black chevy Impala is directly involved in the 2014 murders of Kathy and Samantha Netherland. (Source: Kentucky State Police/WAVE 3 News Archives)
As the years pass the family has gifted a scholarship to Bardstown High School seniors in honor of Samantha. The playground continue to bring joy to kids who never even met the special needs teacher.

“It definitely has a lot of good use and has been a great memorial for her,” Bowling said.

The bodies of Kathy and Samantha Netherland were found inside their Nelson County home on April 21, 2014. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
KSP continues to solicit tips call (270) 766-5078 or visit https://www.facebook.com/findthatcar to share what you know.

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday, April 17, 2019