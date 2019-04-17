5 years later, family of murdered Nelson Co. mother and daughter still seeking justice

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - It has been five years since a Nelson County teacher and her teenage daughter were killed. On April 21, 2014, Kathy Netherland, 48, and Samantha Netherland, 16, were murdered in their home in the Botland community. Police have never found out who is responsible. The few details made public of the crime are violent. Still, the family would like to focus on the positive.
"Kathy had a real energy about her in the halls ways and was really positive," Paul Bowling, the former principal of Bardstown Elementary said.
A year after the murder Bowling lead an effort to build a playground in Kathy’s honor. The sound of laughter and joy fill the space dedicated to Kathy.
"It is really important to us that people remember them for more than what happened to them," Stacy Hibbard, Kathy’s sister said. “They were two really good people.”
Hibbard says even if the details and motives of Kathy and Samantha’s deaths are one day discovered it will never explain their murders.
"At the end of the day they are gone and that all that matters,” Hibbard said.
Kentucky State Police are not releasing new details of the case but an image of a black Chevy Impala is still their most important and puzzling piece of evidence. Police believe whoever was inside could be a suspect.
As the years pass the family has gifted a scholarship to Bardstown High School seniors in honor of Samantha. The playground continue to bring joy to kids who never even met the special needs teacher.
“It definitely has a lot of good use and has been a great memorial for her,” Bowling said.
KSP continues to solicit tips call (270) 766-5078 or visit https://www.facebook.com/findthatcar to share what you know.