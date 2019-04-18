Annual Junior League luncheon celebrates community partners, Sustainers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Junior League of Louisville celebrated the past year’s accomplishments, while acknowledging the assistance of Sustainers and community partners on Thursday during its 98th Anniversary Sustainer & Community Luncheon.
The organization works year-round to train women through leadership, volunteerism and community impact.
One initiative that stood out to members over the past year was Little Black Dress. Participants were challenged to wear the same dress every day for a week to bring awareness to poverty in and around the city.
“It was a great way to not only raise funds for our organization and our partners, but also bring awareness to the impact poverty has on kids in our community because if a kid’s hungry, they can’t learn,” JLL President Leigh Anne Burke-Schaad said. “So it’s really important that our community understands their needs.”
WAVE 3 News anchors Shannon Cogan and Connie Leonard, as well as Meteorologist Tawana Andrew, took part in Little Black Dress.
The Junior League also works alongside WAVE 3 News for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which works to put books into the hands of children in Jefferson County to better prepare them for Kindergarten. Students who are enrolled receive a free book in the mail every month leading up to their 5th birthday.
JLL also presents its Founders Award during the annual luncheon, which goes to a sustaining member who has demonstrated continued service.
