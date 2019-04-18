Bellarmine considers move to NCAA Division I

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine University is considering a move from NCAA Division II to Division I. The Knights men’s lacrosse program currently plays at the Division I level.
Bellarmine released a statement to WAVE 3 News on Thursday.
"In January 2018, Bellarmine began developing a new strategic plan to shape the university's future.
In addition to a number of academic and administrative priorities, the plan calls for the university to review its athletics conference and divisional alignment. The goal of this review is to ensure the university is maximizing student opportunities for leadership and growth, alumni engagement, and the reach, visibility and impact of Bellarmine both regionally and nationally.
This process is under way, with opportunities for continued input from the Bellarmine community."
The Bellarmine Board of Trustees could vote on the move as soon as May 15.
The process takes four years for teams become eligible to compete for NCAA championships.
“The university is doing a tremendous job is being very, very thorough, investigating, research, what’s best for Bellarmine University, the students, their parents, the staff, the alumni, everybody involved, so this is an ongoing thing," Bellarmine men’s head basketball coach Scott Davenport told WAVE 3 News.
“I’m thrilled to work for a university and under the leadership of Dr. Donovan specifically and in athletics, Scott Wiegandt, who is looking out in the best interest of these young people.”
One potential landing spot could be the Atlantic Sun Conference. That league could vote to invite Bellarmine as soon as June.
The ASUN currently includes - Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Kennesaw State University, Liberty University, Lipscomb University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of North Alabama, University of North Florida, and Stetson University.
Bellarmine plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in Division II and the men’s lacrosse program competes in the Division I Southern Conference.
