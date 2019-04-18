Betsy DeVos discusses school choice alongside Governor Bevin in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Lexington on Wednesday to discuss her current proposal regarding school choice.
Devos was joined by Governor Matt Bevin and a panel of education and community leaders, as well as a current student and her mother.
The secretary’s current initiative is called Education Freedom Scholarships. It would set up a federal tax credit for donations to a scholarship fund for private schools, according to WKYT. A similar proposal failed in this year’s legislative session after opposition from public education groups. Secretary Devos acknowledged that while speaking on Wednesday and encouraged those present to keeping fighting.
Devos said the goal is to encourage people to think broadly about what exactly choice means in education and how each state must work to identify the needs of their students.
Under her proposal, specifics of the program would be set at the state level.
“Whether it is more access to career and technical education opportunities or dual enrollment opportunities, or transportation to a program that might be out of reach for a student due to geography, and then some of the more traditional opportunities for choices whether parents want to send their child to a faith-based school or a school that specializes in an area of interest to a student. The possibilities are really limitless,” DeVos said.
Governor Bevin echoed the secretary’s sentiments. He explained his belief in opportunity and choice and his desire to give every student and their family access to whatever opportunity is out there. He said that is a huge factor in achieving the American dream.
There were a few members of Kentucky’s Board of Education at the roundtable, according to WKYT, however there weren’t any superintendents or other representatives from public school systems.
From Lexington, Governor Bevin and Secretary DeVos traveled to Marshall County High School to present a School Emergency Response to Violence. The school is where two students were shot and killed last year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.