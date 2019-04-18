Carl’s Jr. testing CBD burger in Colorado - at one store, for one day

The burger is only available on April 20

Carl’s Jr. testing CBD burger in Colorado - at one store, for one day
On April 20, Carl's Jr. will sell a burger made with special sauce containing CBD in Denver.
April 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 12:31 PM

(CNN) - Carl's Jr. is giving new meaning to the phrase “rocky mountain high.”

On Saturday, the fast food chain will cook up a burger with a special sauce made from CBD.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive hemp derivative, and it won’t get you high.

The cheeseburger will only be sold for one day at one location in Denver, Colo.

The aptly named the Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight features a sauce infused with CBD.

While this particular burger will only be available on April 20, Carl’s Jr. is testing whether it should become a permanent menu item.

The company says younger customers are interested in trying new flavors but cautions consumers should not expect any of the possible health benefits of CBD from eating the burger.

Many food and beverage companies are jumping on the CBD bandwagon as sales and interest in products made with the hemp derivative skyrocket.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.