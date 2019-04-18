Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls look for votes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The top three Democratic candidates for governor brought a pro-Louisville message to voters on Thursday.
Speaking to the Rotary Club of Louisville, candidates Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Rocky Adkins all spoke of their support for the city as the state's leading economic engine, deserving more state investment and freedom in managing its own affairs from taxes to education.
But the candidates differ on what they believe is the state’s most pressing issue.
Former State Auditor Adam Edelen and state House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins focus on the economy.
“We are not prepared for a changing economy," Edelen said. "We are not pursuing or creating the jobs that are going to be necessary to keep your children or grandchildren here.”
“It’s creating the kind of jobs our people need and deserve,” Adkins said, “regardless if you live in an urban part of this state or you live in a rural part of this state.”
Attorney General Andy Beshear said the priority should be healthcare.
“I believe that healthcare is a basic human right,” Beshear said. “Every single Kentuckian should be able to go see a doctor when they’re sick.”
Each candidate highlighted his record as evidence he would be the best choice to beat Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who they expect will win the Republican primary in his bid for re-election.
Beshear pointed to his success taking Bevin to court.
“I’m the most qualified candidate to beat Matt Bevin,” Beshear said, “because I’ve done it time and time again.”
Edelen said jobs is his winning message.
“I am the only candidate who can go toe-to-toe with the governor on job creation,” Edelen said. “And I’m the only candidate with a proven record of fighting corruption.”
And Adkins said his experience and rural roots makes him the best choice.
“People approach me -- Republicans and Democrats -- saying, ‘Rocky I’m going to be for you because you’re the candidate who can beat Matt Bevin.’” Adkins said.
The Kentucky gubernatorial primaries are Tuesday, May 21.
