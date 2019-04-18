Father accused of overdosing with toddler in backseat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father is accused of overdosing with his 2-year-old daughter in the car.
According to Louisville Metro police, David Laughead, 32, was slumped over in a vehicle on Manslick Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers said Laughead had his foot on the gas and the vehicle was in neutral. Police said the vehicle was immensely hot and the 2-year-old in the backseat was covered in sweat.
Emergency workers used Narcan on Laughead who they said told them he stopped so he could knowingly use narcotics but said he did not think he would overdose.
Laughead was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.