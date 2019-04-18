FORECAST: Heavy rain returns today; cooler to end the week

- TONIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spotty showers will pass through WAVE Country today as temperatures reach the mid-70s once again under cloudy skies.
This evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front marches into the region. Our severe threat looks low for tonight but a Marginal Risk still remains for those south of I-64.
Rounds of heavy rain roll through overnight and into early Friday. Flash flooding is a concern in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.
Showers linger late Friday through most of Saturday as an area of low-pressure meanders nearby. The clouds and cooler air it brings means temperatures in the 40s for most of Friday and Saturday.
We dry out and warm back up just in time for Easter Sunday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy; Spotty Showers (40%); Warm & Windy; HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms (100%); LOW: 48°
FRIDAY: Showers (60%); Cooler; Cloudy; HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- TODAY: Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- EASTER WEEKEND: A cool, damp start – much better finish
