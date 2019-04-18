FORECAST: Rain chances increase later this evening

- TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms with wind gusts 35-45 MPH possible later this evening
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few sprinkles in Louisville and showers in parts of southern Indiana have already been noted today, but the main rain chances will not arrive until later this evening.
Southerly winds have been gusty 30 to 40 MPH and have pushed temperatures into the lower 70s. By this evening showers and thunderstorms to our west will approach with the strongest storms in the deep south. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy rain are possible here at home. Cooler air behind the front will be lagging just a bit, but will certainly be felt by Friday.
An area of low pressure will develop across the region on Friday and will be cut-off from the main circulation. This means areas of light rain will be off and on Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures will struggle with highs Friday topping out in the lower 50s and falling by late afternoon & evening into the 40s.
This area of low pressure will reinforce the colder air from the north with lows back in the 30s early Saturday for many. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets would be possible in this regime.
The colder air finally retreats by Sunday with some sunshine returning and highs back in the 70s.
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms (100% chance). LOW: 48°
FRIDAY: Spotty showers (80% chance), breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 52° (may fall into the 40s by mid afternoon)
SATURDAY: Showers, especially early (60% chance), chilly. HIGH: 50°
EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 74°
- EVENING: Hour by hour rain chances
- EASTER WEEKEND: Cold/Rainy Saturday, Sunny Sunday
- WARMING AGAIN: Next week warmup
