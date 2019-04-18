FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible later today, this evening

- TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms with wind gusts over 50 mph possible later today
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A slow-moving setup this afternoon as most of the rain action to our west will remain there and even fade a bit more. Meanwhile, the rest of us will face a mostly cloudy sky with only a few sun peeks. Isolated showers will be possible with this warm surge in place.
Once we move into the late afternoon/evening, the faded line of showers west will likely power back up to a line of thunderstorms that will build all the way toward the Gulf of Mexico. This line will push in from the west as the evening unfolds. While isolated severe weather is possible, most of the thunderstorms will contain gusts under those limits with lots of lightning and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm until the rain-cooled air takes over tonight.
Friday will be an interesting day as a low pressure forms right over WAVE Country. This will allow for temperatures east of I-65 to stay generally in the 50s and even 60s. While 40s and 50s will be found west of I-65 in the colder flow. We will all enter that colder flow by Friday night as the rain becomes fairly widespread. Enough cold air will get involved that a few snowflakes or ice pellets could take place north of Louisville Friday night into early Saturday.
The chilly theme will continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and off/on showers expected. Gusty north winds will make it feel like the upper 30s at times! The good news is this low is expected to leave town by Easter with the return of sunshine and warmer weather.
REST OF TODAY: Mainly cloudy, spotty showers (30%), warm and windy. HIGH: 77°
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms (100%). LOW: 60°
FRIDAY: Spotty showers (60%), breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 52° (may fall into the 40s by mid afternoon)
