FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible later today, this evening

Once we move into the late afternoon/evening, the faded line of showers west will likely power back up to a line of thunderstorms that will build all the way toward the Gulf of Mexico. This line will push in from the west as the evening unfolds. While isolated severe weather is possible, most of the thunderstorms will contain gusts under those limits with lots of lightning and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm until the rain-cooled air takes over tonight.