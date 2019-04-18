Fort Knox sergeant charged in road rage case will not be indicted by a grand jury

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – The Fort Knox sergeant who was charged in a road rage incident will not be indicted by a grand jury.
Both sides of the case concerning Kai Waters, 33, were presented in a Hardin County courtroom Thursday.
Waters was charged in February after she said she stabbed another woman in the leg. The interaction was all caught on the gas station video.
Waters had a knife in her car she had been given as an honor from her Army co-workers. Waters said she was harassed by the woman on the road and was then followed into the gas station parking lot. The video appears to show the 58-year old woman approach Waters’ car. Waters said the woman then began punching her.
Waters said she grabbed the knife and jabbed the woman in the leg in self-defense. After the woman was stabbed, she’s seen in the video continuing to go after Waters as the two appear to be going back and forth.
Waters was charged with a Class C felony, punishable by 5-to-10 years in the state penitentiary.
