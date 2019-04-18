Forum brings Democratic Secretary of State candidates to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A forum to educate voters focused on the Democratic candidates running for Kentucky Secretary of State.
The Democratic Clubs of Louisville hosted the forum on Wednesday night. It was moderated by WAVE 3 News Director Bill Shory.
Four candidates will face off in the primary: Jason Belcher, Jason Griffith, Heather French Henry and Geoff Sebesta.
“It’s a fantastic way to bring candidates to the community and grow real grassroots enthusiasm for these campaigns,” Floyds Fork Democratic Club president Troy Ransdell said. “We believe its truly important that every single voter has the best possible information available to them when making a decision for the primary.”
The race for Secretary of State is a crowded field. Four Republicans will compete for the GOP nomination in the primary election on May 21.
Current Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is not seeking another statewide office.
