Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren on the impact, fallout of Mueller Report

Greta: I would not be surprised; they’ve said that. But Speaker Pelosi you happens to be out of the country today has tried to do not to move her party away from that and I don’t know if she it’s because she thinks there isn’t material there for impeachment, or if it’s because that she’s got sort of a long vision and she knows that even if the House were to impeach him that, impeach means charging basically, that it would then have to go to the Senate for a trial. And when you go to the Senate for the trial the jury is the Senate and the Republicans own the majority in the Senate. And so they’re not going to get. They’re not likely. I mean it would be extremely unusual for -- for the for them to essentially throw the president out. So I think she has a longer political vision than some of the other members of Congress do in her party.