Hardin County doctor indicted in federal opioids crackdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown physician is among those indicted in the federal investigation cracking down on doctors illegally prescribing and distributing opioids.
Dr. Ijaz Mahmood was among the 31 doctors across 11 federal districts indicted.
Mahmood was indicted on six charges and faces a combined 34 years in prison.
Dr. Christopher Nelson, the founder of Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Springhurst, was also indicted.
Last summer, federal agents raided and closed three Bluegrass Pain offices. It is not clear if that was related to this case.
