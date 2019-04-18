‘I been killing his kind,’ says man during racist rant at AT&T

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (KTRK/CNN) - Cellphone video captured a racist rant at an AT&T store in Texas.
A customer berated a store employee all because he had to run a credit check.
The incident was caught on camera and the police were quickly on the scene.
“I’m going to have to ask you to stop being rude,” the store employee Mo said to the irate customer.
"I haven't been rude yet,” said the customer identified as Joey Christian. “You haven't seen rude yet. I promise you."
That was a promise that Christian intended to keep.
Cellphone video shows Christian continuing to yell at Mo.
“He came into the store loud and yelling already,” Mo said after the incident.
Christian was demanding to speak to a manager because Mo asked to see identification for a credit check.
And then things got much worse.
“I really don’t give a (expletive) about some little peon Arab who actually doesn’t even belong here,” Christian said on cellphone video. "People like this are the reason our country is going to what is going to. Cause I been killing his kind for longer than you’ve probably been alive.”
"I kept my cool and tried to be as calm as I could," Mo said after the incident.
Mo said he’s seen racism before so he wasn’t all that surprised by this.
But he was grateful for the customer who helped.
“That lady was a blessing, she called the cops,” Mo said. “She gave me the video, and without her, I think he would have got to walk away scott-free.”
The customer stalled and kept Christian talking because she had a surprise of her own.
"We were actually trying to get service," the customer said on cellphone video.
"Oh, sweetie, you're fine, I thought you worked here," Christian said to the customer.
"Uh, OK, and I called the police," the customer replied.
Christian was arrested for charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Mo said he hopes some good can come from this.
"People don't realize they can't come out like that and have that kind of anger and that kind of tone with people especially in retail jobs because I see it all the time," Mo said.
