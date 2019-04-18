LMPD, Kentucky Harvest deliver 2,500 lbs. of food to Family Scholar House

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the LMPD Narcotics division helped distribute food on Wednesday to benefit people receiving help through Family Scholar House.
Family Scholar House provides a host of resources for single-parent families and those coming out of foster programs. Established in 1995, the organization was born from Project Women by representatives of six orders of nuns.
The group serves more than 9,000 people every year.
2,500 pounds of food were distributed during the event, all provided by Kentucky Harvest. They deliver around two million pounds of perishable and non-perishable food to 84 organizations in Kentucky and Indiana each year.
Their donations go towards more than just one goal.
“The thing that we try to do that people might not understand is, yes, we’re trying to feed the hungry, but we’re also providing food to these organizations, which frees up their money to spend on other things,” Kentucky Harvest board member Beth Northup said.
Kentucky Harvest and Family Scholar House have worked together since 2002 to deliver more than 200,000 pounds of food.
