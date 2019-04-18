McConnell to propose legislation to raise age to buy smoking products

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell was alongside former Kentucky congressman Ben Chandler Thursday to discuss a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products.
The Senate Majority Leader said raising the age from 18 to 21 would make it more difficult for teens to get their hands on devices, like e-cigarettes and vaping devices, adding that often times the teens get them from older classmates or friends.
McConnell said it’s an effort to protect children nationwide, while Chandler says there’s no room to play politics when it comes to keeping our children healthy.
“The health of our people, particularly the health of our children is a non-partisan issue if there ever was one,” Chandler said. "There is no time to waste in addressing the surge in youth vaping."
Joking that he's in a pretty good position to do, McConnell said he will introduce the legislation soon.