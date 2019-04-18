Merging four Jefferson Co. fire departments could increase safety, response times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four Jefferson County fire districts have decided to merge in an effort to increase efficiency.
Details of the move were discussed by fire officials on Thursday. The plan involves departments in Harrod’s Creek, Worthington, Anchorage-Middletown and Eastwood Fire.
Fire officials in the areas planning the merge believe coming together as one unit will eliminate repetitive roles and services and also increase response times, which in turn, makes way for them to better serve the community. With the current set up, some small departments are spread thin.
“Response times will be reduced and we can serve [residents] quicker,” Chief Kevin Tyler with Harrods Creek Fire said. “That’s on the resident’s side. For firefighters, our fire engines won’t have to ride with three people; they can ride with the minimum NFPA standards of four. So it increases the safety for our residents and increases the safety for our firefighters.”
The NFPA is the National Fire Protection Association.
The merger will impact taxes for some residents of those fire districts, but some will only see a hike of a few cents. For example, Harrods Creek taxes will only go up by half a cent, while Worthington will see an increase of 4.5 cents. Eastwood taxes would go down by 15 cents and Anchorage will be taxed 14.5 cents more.
No one in any of the departments will lose their job.
The budget for the combined departments will be $40 million, which could allow the larger, merged department to update some of the firehouses and apparatus hitting the streets.
Chief Tyler said he believes the merger will also give newer firefighters opportunities unavailable to them in smaller departments.
“In this larger organization they have a career path,” Tyler said. “They don’t have to come to us and we don’t have to invest money in them only to lose them to a larger department.”
Two additional ambulances would be added to the existing eight.
Mayor Fischer still has to sign off on the merger for it to be put in motion.
