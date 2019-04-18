Missing Louisville man possibly in danger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police need the public’s help to find a man who may be in danger.
Larry Badon, 61, left home around 4 p.m. Monday without telling his family, police said. They are worried, telling police he needs medication and has “diminished capacity.”
Badon is a black man, 5′7″ and 158 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police did not give an indication of where he was last seen or where he might have been headed.
Anyone who sees Badon or knows where he is should call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.