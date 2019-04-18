Mueller Report: McConnell, Yarmuth, Braun share their reactions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday’s highly-anticipated release of a redacted version of the Mueller report prompted heavy reaction among officials.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:
"I’m grateful for the Attorney General’s diligent work to release as much of the Special Counsel’s report as possible to Congress and to the American people. The nation is fortunate to have an experienced leader like Bill Barr in place to ensure maximum possible transparency while carefully protecting classified material and legally restricted grand jury information. Like all of my colleagues, I look forward to carefully reviewing the report.”
U.S. Sen. John Yarmuth:
“Today, Attorney General Barr made clear that he does not serve the American people, as law dictates, but instead the political expediencies of President Trump. The Mueller report makes clear that investigators did not feel they had the authority to bring charges against a sitting president, and contrary to the show put on by the Attorney General today, explicitly did not exonerate President Trump. Rather, the report paints a disturbing picture of our nation’s president, laying out 10 very compelling cases for Congress to pursue. It is the responsibility and indeed the Constitutional obligation of this Congress to analyze this report and upcoming testimony from the Attorney General and Special Counsel, and then take any necessary action to restore integrity to the executive branch.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun:
Attorney General Barr kept his promise and provided as much transparency on the Mueller report as was consistent with the law, which I strongly supported. Indeed, the report is unprecedented in its level of transparency.
President Trump provided unfettered access to his campaign’s records and his personnel to clear his name and now the American people deserve to know how this groundless investigation into the Trump campaign was launched in the first place.
Now that the report is public, it is clear there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and that President Trump did not engage in obstruction of justice. It’s time for the country to move forward and focus on real issues like delivering solutions to lower the cost of healthcare and keeping our red hot economy roaring.
The Kentucky Republican Party:
“Kentuckians have had enough of this wasteful and baseless witch-hunt,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “Democrats like John Yarmuth, Nancy Pelosi and their allies wasted more than $25 million in taxpayer money for nothing more than grinding a partisan political ax. It is time for Democrats to start behaving like adults and join Republican-led reforms that are bringing Kentucky historic economic growth and opportunity.”
