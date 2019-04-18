New Bullitt Co. ambulance honors local veterans

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County has added another ambulance to its fleet of emergency vehicles.
The latest vehicle honors all of the county’s veterans, who were represented during Thursday’s unveiling by veterans of World War II and Vietnam.
Dedicating the ambulance to the armed forces was a no-brainer for local officials.
“We’re literally a military county,” Judge Executive Jerry Summers said. “We’re located so close to Fort Knox, literally a third of our county is in Fort Knox itself. And the presence here is absolutely huge for a community of our size.”
All five branches of the military are represented, as well as those missing in action.
It’s the second time this year the county has added an ambulance to keep up with a growing population. They’re up to seven and hope to add an eighth in the near future.
“This thing is amazing,” Jimmy Anderson, Commander of VFW Post 57110, said. “I’ve never seen it before. They’ve had other ambulances in the past dedicated to different things, but this is pretty phenomenal right here.”
Anderson added it’s fitting that the new ambulance will help the community since all of the veterans he deals with like to help the community themselves.
Seven other vehicles added to BCEMS this year have also had themes.
