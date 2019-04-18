Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin coming to Louisville for swim clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On May 11 at Blairwood, Missy Franklin, the darling of the 2012 Olympics along with former Olympic swimmers, Katie Hoff, and Charlie Houchen are coming to Louisville to put on a swim clinic.
“They wanted somewhere with a lot of space, and so, we’re super excited to have them come in,” said event coordinator and former Olympian, Clark Burckle.
Buckle, along with the Swimmingly app have joined forces to bring some of the best swimmers in the world to town for the clinic.
“Swimmingly came to us and they said, we want to give back to our customers, and we want to kinda do something cool with them,” said Burckle.
The event includes a Q&A with the swimmers, a picture and autograph session...and of course...instruction from some of the best to jump in the pool. “For us to actually have the honor of hosting it here, it’s a big deal, because my dad has put tons of hours into this facility. Specifically this pool. It’s just a great thing to have here, and show how much we care about the local swimming community,” said Burckle.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.