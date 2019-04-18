Paristown developers claim to lay first brick street in Louisville in over a century

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s not the click-clack of horseshoes, but the sound of rubber smacking bricks on the Peterson Avenue hill as cars drive by that still has a way of transforming time.
Now, brick-by-brick, developers are hoping to create that same sense of wonder across town -- for the first time in more than 100 years.
“It’s really the first authentic brick street to be constructed in Louisville in well over a century,” Jeanne Hilt, Paristown Director of Business Development, said.
Hilt said she discussed the matter with a University of Louisville researcher.
Developers said Brent Street is in the heart of Paristown and they want it to bridge the gap between nostalgia and progress -- with the new Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on one side and renovated historic buildings on the other.
"The street is obviously being completed here and they'll work all the way down to the bridge," Hilt said.
Hilt added the road, spanning 120,000 bricks, will be driven on, but it’s a space that can also be closed off for community events.
“It’s pretty great to see renderings actually come to life,” Hilt said. “Our plan is to have a real ice skating rink out here for the holidays.”
While Hilt said it costs about 30 percent more to do things the old fashioned way, returning Brent Street -- which was once brick before -- to its roots is something she believes will be worth the investment.
“Our philosophy is celebrate the past and embrace the future,” Hilt said.
Brent Street will re-open in May. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall is slated to be done by mid-summer.
