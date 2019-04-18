Race-day Lasix ban to take effect for some horses next year

Coalition racetracks that have signed on to the initiative include all tracks owned or operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA), and The Stronach Group as well as Del Mar, Keeneland, Lone Star Park and Remington Park, Los Alamitos Racecourse (Thoroughbred), Oaklawn Park and Tampa Bay Downs. The coalition tracks represent 86 percent of the stakes races assigned graded or listed status in the United States in 2018. The tracks will work diligently with their respective horsemen’s associations and racing commissions toward implementing the effort.