Radcliff police searching for missing man

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Radcliff police are searching for a man who authorities said may be mentally impaired.
Franklin Dotson, 45, was last seen on April 13 in Radcliff.
Dotson is described as being 6’8’’ tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, maroon Nike high top tennis shoes and a white coverall suit.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Radcliff police at (270) 351-4470.
