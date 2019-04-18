Safety City celebrates 25 years of safety lessons for kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a small-sized simulation with a big impact for elementary-aged kids in the metro.
Safety City has been serving Louisville second graders preventative safety education for 25 years. The model city, built behind Bates Elementary on Bardstown Road, is equipped with a railroad crossing, battery-powered cars, buildings, stop signs and working traffic lights.
Second-grade students from private, public, parochial and home school programs in the city are invited to attend.
Its focus is preventative safety education, like the benefits of wearing a seat belt, looking both ways before crossing the road, learning your own personal information and what to do in the event of a fire. Classes are taught by retired LMPD officers and experts with Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness.
“We find that a lot of times if our children knew there were ways that they could prevent these injuries, these injuries would not occur and these children would not be in our emergency rooms,” Preventative Injury Educator Ashley Henries said. “So we try and work with them on the front end to help prevent these injuries by furthering their education."
The program was estimated to reach record attendance this year, according to Norton Children’s Hospital, with 90 percent of second-grade students in the Jefferson County Public Schools district expected to participate.
Students were open to telling WAVE 3 News what they had learned.
“When you cross the street you look left, right, left again and then walk forward,” Bates Elementary student Loni explained. “And then when you’re half the way you look right again and then walk the rest of the way.”
The program was the initial vision of Dr. Richard Wolf, the former Medical Director of Norton Children’s Hospital who has been dubbed “Mayor of Safety City.” He was in attendance Thursday and was presented with a road sign in his honor, “Dr. Richard S. Wolf Highway.”
Norton Children’s Hospital estimates 150,000 second-grade students have visited Safety City since 1993.
