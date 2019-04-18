Sheriff indicted on multiple charges following his second DUI arrest

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several weeks after his second DUI arrest, Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate has been indicted.
Pate was indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment, and one count each of tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle under the influence.
The charges stem from his arrest last month following a two-vehicle crash on KY 259 in Breckinridge County. Pate’s arrest report said his blood-alcohol content was .159.
Pate’s attorney told WAVE 3 News after the arrest that his client was entering a rehabilitation program in Tennessee.
Pate also pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in 2015.
The March arrest prompted a Breckinridge County resident to start an online petition calling for Pate’s removal or resignation as sheriff. The petition now has more than 1,000 signatures on it.
