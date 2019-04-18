Spalding nursing students snag Running of the Rodents win

This year’s theme was “Ratly Hallows,” a play on the Harry Potter book “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Participants and spectators alike were invited to don their own Harry Potter-inspired costumes. President Tori McClure leaned into the theme, even going as far as to transform retired commencement regalia into costumes for herself, the Presidential Leadership Team, the Student Government Association and the Spalding student Social Media Ambassadors.