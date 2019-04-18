Spalding nursing students snag Running of the Rodents win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and staff at Spalding University decided to put a magical spin on the Running of the Rodents in its 47th year.
This year’s theme was “Ratly Hallows,” a play on the Harry Potter book “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Participants and spectators alike were invited to don their own Harry Potter-inspired costumes. President Tori McClure leaned into the theme, even going as far as to transform retired commencement regalia into costumes for herself, the Presidential Leadership Team, the Student Government Association and the Spalding student Social Media Ambassadors.
The Running of the Rodents is one of the university’s longest traditions, swapping horses for rats in a Kentucky Derby inspired race. Each year, trained rodents speed around a racetrack spanning 16 feet in competition for a garland of fruit-flavored ring cereal.
The race was started by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth after hearing about the “rat race” of the end of the school year.
“They recognized that about this time in the spring people start to wear down and get tired and grumpy and they needed something fun and happy to lift them up,” President McClure said. “Boy, I have to tell you those sisters were right.”
The race is proceeded by a Rat Parade around campus.
After tying for first last year, this year’s winner was the School of Nursing with their rodent Luna Lovegood. They said they plan to give her lots of treats and a good home.
