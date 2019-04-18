StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Lots to talk about before we even get to Easter Sunday...
Rest of this afternoon... spotty showers will develop each time some sun breaks try to form. The main show for rain look to wait until tonight. Despite the clouds, decent warming into the 70s expected and breezy.
Tonight...the fading line west this afternoon may power back up to a line of thunderstorms with a more impressive show across TN and points south. Low-end risk for severe wind gusts continues for our KY counties tonight but so far the data to support this is pretty weak. It will remain warm until the rain-cooled air moves in from the west.
Friday... cloudy and chilly. Spotty showers at any point in the day. Temperatures look to bounce around a couple degrees either side of 50.
Friday night/Saturday morning...low pressure deepens just east of Louisville. This will enhance an area of cold rain on its northern and western side...which looks to line up right into the WAVE Country. There is a window for enough cold air to get pulled down that snowflakes or even sleet could take place. Temperatures will be above freezing at the ground so no concern with that but we will keep monitoring the trends.
Saturday...breezy and cold with showers. Temperatures will really struggle to move through the 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. Not a pleasant day.
Easter Sunday...the low starts to pull away to our east. The rain will be over by sunrise but the clouds may still line up close to I-65 and points east. We will increase sunshine for all areas west to east as the holiday unfolds. The quicker you get into the sunshine, the warmer you will get. In general, 60s and 70s are on the table.
The video will cover all of this plus a sneak peek as the first round of weather maps coming in for Oaks/Derby.
