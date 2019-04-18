Suspended Valley High student found outside school with loaded gun

Police say Shunka Wakan Wakiyanto Campbell made a threat against against Valley High School that resulted in an increased security level. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | April 18, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 11:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student at Valley High School has been arrested after he made a threat about having a gun.

On April 12, a person saw Shunka Wakan Wakiyanto Campbell, 18, of Louisville, watching a machine gun video on his phone while in a hallway. When told the video was inappropriate to be watching at school, Campbell said they should be worried about the gun in his backpack rather than the video on his phone.

The comments made by Campbell caused Valley High to be placed on a possible shooter threat level, according to Campbell's arrest report.

The report states Campbell was later found not to have a gun, but was suspended for five days.

Campbell was arrested April 16 across the street from the school with a loaded Colt revolver and a 50 round box of ammo. He was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon. A charge of terroristic threatening was added the next day. Campbell remain in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a total of $35,000 cash bond.

