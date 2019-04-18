Wife accused of shooting husband

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after police said she shot her husband.
According to an arrest slip, Vanessa Eubanks, 36, got into a fight with her husband because she thought he took her gun. Eubanks then followed her husband to The Meat Market, located at 3115 West Broadway, around 11 a.m. Wednesday and shot him.
Police said the victim was shot in the right arm and the bullet entered his chest. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
Eubanks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
