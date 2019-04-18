Yard waste collection to extend into evening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Yard waste collection times will be later due to a high volume of yard waste.
The Solid Waste Management division of Louisville Metro Public Works will now begin collection at noon, instead of 6 a.m.
The new start time will push yard waste pickup into the evening for several residents.
Louisville Metro Public works said the later start time will create a better match between the availability of yard waste collection workers and equipment while reducing overtime.
If yard waste is not picked up by 8 p.m. residents are asked to call 311 the following morning.
Louisville Metro Public Works provided the following tips to help reduce the amount of yard waste:
- Set your mower to maximum height. Follow the one-third rule: never cut more than one-third of the total height of the grass when you mow.
- Don’t bag those clippings! Leaves and grass break down rapidly, releasing nutrients back into your soil.
- Mulch leaves and landscape trimmings into your lawn. Mow over landscape trimmings and leaves without a grass catcher. To avoid hazards while mowing, make sure trimmings are no larger than a pencil.
- Start composting! With your own compost bin or pile you can recycle food scraps and yard waste into usable compost for your flower beds, gardens, potted plants, or other landscaping. More information
