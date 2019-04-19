Accused Timmothy Pitzen impostor pleads not guilty to federal charges

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Ohio man accused of pretending to be an Illinois boy who went missing when he was 6-years-old pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to federal agents and aggravated identity theft.
A federal grand jury in Cincinnati indicted Brian Michael Rini, 23, formerly of Medina, Ohio, Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern Distirct of Ohio.
Newport police responded to a call on April 3 in which the caller described Rini as wandering the street, looking confused and in need of assistance, court records show.
Rini allegedly told officers his name was Timmothy Pitzen and that he was abducted when he was 6-years-old and he “just wanted to go home," federal officials said in a news release.
Local authorities confirmed that Timmothy’s name was associated with a missing and possibly abducted child.
Posing as Timmothy, Rini allegedly claimed he had recently escaped from a hotel room in which two men had been holding him captive.
He said he had been sexually and physically abused for years while in captivity and that he was having abdominal pain, according to federal authorities.
DNA test results confirmed Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ohio.
No further court dates have been set.
