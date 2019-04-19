All inclusive playground dedicated at Hawthorne Elementary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Although the weather forced the ceremony to be indoors, there was a lot of celebrating during the ribbon cutting for a new playground at a Louisville school.
Phase one of the all inclusive playground at Hawthorne Elementary School on Clarendon Avenue was the brainchild of a parent who wanted something challenging for his twin boys to play on.
"The goal of this project today was to bring about a playground that was inclusive for all students, all children, all needs, all disabilities," said Dr. Tamela Compton, principal of Hawthorne Elementary, "and what a great time to welcome in out new playground area than during the Mayor's Give A Day Week."
The school is still gathering the funds needed to make phase two a reality.
