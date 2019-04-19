All inclusive playground dedicated at Hawthorne Elementary

All inclusive playground dedicated at Hawthorne Elementary
The all-inclusive playground at Hawthorne Elementary School was the brainchild of a parent who wanted something challenging for his twin boys to play on. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | April 19, 2019 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 5:05 PM
Rainy and gloomy weather forced the ribbon cutting for the new all-inclusive playground at Hawthorne Elementary School indoors. (Source; Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Although the weather forced the ceremony to be indoors, there was a lot of celebrating during the ribbon cutting for a new playground at a Louisville school.

Phase one of the all inclusive playground at Hawthorne Elementary School on Clarendon Avenue was the brainchild of a parent who wanted something challenging for his twin boys to play on.

Dr. Tamela Compton, principal of Hawthorne Elementary School. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE3 News)
"The goal of this project today was to bring about a playground that was inclusive for all students, all children, all needs, all disabilities," said Dr. Tamela Compton, principal of Hawthorne Elementary, "and what a great time to welcome in out new playground area than during the Mayor's Give A Day Week."

The school is still gathering the funds needed to make phase two a reality.

