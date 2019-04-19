Behind the Forecast: Weathering cellphone trouble

Heat can pull a Wreck-It-Ralph on your phone too. Our phones do produce some heat. Even though they don’t produce much, additional heat from the environment can cause a phone to work even hard and thus become less efficient. Cell phones pump out the most heat when they have to perform complex tasks like tracking your route to Hot Topic, watching cat videos on YouTube and calling your mom for help with laundry, according to LifeHacker.com. In 90 degree temperatures, the phone has to work even harder creating much more heat. All of this warmth can damage internal components and drain the battery. Components like the processor are quite sensitive to heat; they much slower as their temperatures rise. It then becomes a vicious cycle. The Guardian explains that a phone becomes more sluggish as it gets hot. It needs to stay active longer because it’s taking longer to complete tasks which makes it pull more electricity from its battery thus driving up the temperature even more.