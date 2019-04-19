City of Jeffersonville to start long-needed improvements to Spring Street

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Downtown Jeffersonville is continuing to look better and better. And that's by design.
Soon, work will begin on a three-phase road improvement and beautification project in a neighborhood and area that’s sometimes forgotten.
Crews will start work next week on the first phase of the Spring Street improvements in the Claysburg neighborhood.
They’ll be improving sidewalks, ensuring they run from Spring all the way down to the riverfront. The streetscape project will improve lighting and crosswalks and emphasize the landscaping in the area.
The city’s hope is to improve the accessibility for bikers and pedestrians, making it look nicer while improving safety.
The city will be starting at Spring and Riddle in the Claysburg neighborhood. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the city has neglected improvements here for a long time, so these enhancements to the infrastructure are necessary.
“You dress something up, you make it look nice, you give people a pride in ownership,” Moore said. “Everybody deserves it. Jeffersonville is a unique, special place for a very diverse community and I want to make sure everybody has ownership in what we’re doing. This project takes an end of the city that deserves some attention and I’m glad to say we’re getting this done.”
Unlike other recent road projects in town, Spring Street will not be widened, and utilities will not need to be relocated. The project is expected to take a few months to complete with most of the work done by the end of August.
A groundbreaking for the Spring Street improvement project will take place next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.