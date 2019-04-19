Congressman Yarmuth speaks out on redacted Mueller report

“Today, Attorney General Barr made clear that he does not serve the American people, as law dictates, but instead the political expediencies of President Trump. The Mueller report makes clear that investigators did not feel they had the authority to bring charges against a sitting president, and contrary to the show put on by the Attorney General today, explicitly did not exonerate President Trump. Rather, the report paints a disturbing picture of our nation’s president, laying out 10 very compelling cases for Congress to pursue. It is the responsibility and indeed the Constitutional obligation of this Congress to analyze this report and upcoming testimony from the Attorney General and Special Counsel, and then take any necessary action to restore integrity to the executive branch.”