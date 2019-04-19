Derby Divas honors Shantel Lanerie’s breast cancer battle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby Divas uses its annual event to honor the brave battles of local women touched by cancer. This year they shared the story of Shantel Lanerie.
Shantel, the late wife of jockey Corey Lanerie, passed away after a fight with breast cancer last year. Corey was in attendance at Thursday night’s event, alongside their daughter Brittlynn, who was given the title of honorary Derby Diva.
Derby Divas benefits the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program. To date, more than $1.5 million has been raised for breast health. They also work throughout the year to give women in the community access to mobile mammograms.
The group also participates in the Kentucky Oaks Pink Out at Churchill Downs, where breast cancer survivors are honored during the annual Oaks Day Survivors Parade. In addition, $1 from every Lily drink sold on Oaks Day will benefit Breast Health at the Norton Cancer Institute.
Last year, Shantel led the parade at Churchill. She passed away in June.
“She’s been part of Churchill Downs and the jockey family and the whole, real love of Kentucky Derby that this family and community has,” Lynnie Meyer, Chief Development Officer for Norton Healthcare, said of Shantel.
The event, held at Rodes For Him and For Her, also featured shopping for upcoming Oaks and Kentucky Derby festivities.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan served as the emcee.
