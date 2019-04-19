FORECAST: Scattered showers with much cooler temperatures

The scattered showers last throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 40s and low 50s through the afternoon and evening.
Tonight into early Saturday, temperatures fall into the 30s. The colder air means that some ice pellets and snow may mix in with the ongoing rain. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to reach near 50 during the afternoon. Clouds and showers decrease late Saturday which paves the way for some fog early Sunday morning.
By Easter afternoon, sunshine helps to warm temperatures into the 70s. The warmup lasts through most of next week with highs near 80 as rain chances return.
FORECAST
TODAY: Scattered showers (80%); Breezy; Cooler; AFTERNOON TEMPS: 40s
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers (80%); Cold; LOW: 39°
SATURDAY: Scattered showers (60%); Cool; HIGH: 48°
SUNDAY (Easter): Partly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 74°
