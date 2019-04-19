Four teens shot in car on I-264 in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple people have been shot while inside a car on the Georgia Davis Powers Expressway (I-264) in west Louisville, police said.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Interstate 264 near mile marker 4, which is close to the Bells Lane exit, MetroSafe confirmed.
The car was traveling westbound when shots were fired, injuring four teenagers--three boys and one girl, LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
A second vehicle, also traveling westbound on I-264, shot at the car carrying the teens, police said.
Crews rushed all of the victims to University Hospital. All four suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.
A witness, Patrick Valentine, told WAVE 3 News that he could hear the rapid shots of the shooting inside his home, located within a few hundred feet from the incident.
“It sounded like an assault rifle. We heard about eight shots in succession,” Valentine said. "And finding out it’s on the expressway, it’s like...it’s crazy, people chasing people down and shooting people. Like you just don’t know what to think or if you’re safe anywhere now.”
Police shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate in the area as they investigated. As of 10:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened.
No arrests have been made.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
