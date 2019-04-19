Frazier Museum displays statue commissioned for Pleasureville distillery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new statue made for a Kentucky distillery is now on display at the Frazier History Museum.
Called The Patriot, it was commissioned for Six Mile Creek Distillery in Pleasureville.
Sculptor James Muir worked with the distillery's owner to create the piece and came from Arizona for the dedication.
"This has probably more overt symbolism about truth and freedom and human liberty than any other pieces I've don in my 40 years," Muir said. "I am so proud of this piece in all humility."
The Patriot will be on display at Frazier for the next four weeks.
