Friday Furlong: Week 9

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby horses are arriving at Churchill Downs with the Derby just two weeks away, and one competitor is creating some buzz around Bill Mott’s barn.
Tacitus leads all horses on the road to the Kentucky Derby with 150 points.. And arrived at Churchill on Tuesday.
He’s out of Close Hatches by Tapit, and won this year’s Wood Memorial, as his sire did on the road to the Derby in 2004.
Tacitus added a win in the Tampa Bay Derby, but it was his Wood Memorial victory that has him now on many experts Derby contender shortlists.
He overcame a rough start out of the gate in the Wood, to grab a win over Tax by a length.
His performance through the bumpy start bodes well for the 20-horse field on the first Saturday in May.
A little less than half of the Derby field has arrived at Churchill Downs with 15 days left until the Kentucky Derby
