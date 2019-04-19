Groups hold annual ecumenical walk for social justice awareness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the 23rd year, a Good Friday tradition that raises awareness about social issues continued.
A crowd gathered outside the Romono Mazzoli Federal Building in downtown Louisville for the "Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice." Organizers say the 1.5 mile walk, that stopped at 14 locations throughout downtown Louisville, is a way to remember people suffering in our community from racism, poverty and violence.
"We talk a lot about resurrection around Easter but what we forget that what brought him there is his solidarity with people who suffer," said Doug Lowry, with Sowers of Justice Network. "So we invite people from the city of Louisville to think about these social injustice concerns to connect their spirituality and faith as they worship and experience Easter, and think about how they can make a difference for people who are oppressed or in need."
The walk also honors those serving the country whether it’s in the military, government or are working to protect our planet.
