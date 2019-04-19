Indiana factory fined 2 months after worker was killed

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville production facility has been fined $14,000 following the death of a worker there.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fines for Valmont Coatings on Friday, nearly two months after an accident killed 49-year-old Marion Fletcher.
According to the News and Tribune, Fletcher was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and unrestrained hair when he got caught in a machine that was not properly guarded to prevent such an accident, the IOSHA report stated.
Valmont Director of Safety Scott Shook told the News and Tribune that the company is fully cooperating with IOSHA.
Valmont, which has locations all over the world, is located on Brown Forman Road at the Ports of Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.