LMPD recruits sworn in amid uncertainty of future classes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A recruiting class that began with over 50 individuals was sworn into the Louisville Metro Police Department Friday as a team of 23 officers.
The June 2019 recruiting class of the LMPD has already been canceled as city officials fight a looming budget deficit, but Friday's ceremony at Memorial Auditorium ended with almost two dozen new police officers.
This graduating class dedicated their training to their fallen sister, Deidre Mengedoht.
"She was someone who dedicated herself to others and making Louisville a safer place to live and work," said Lt. Brian Kuriger, LMPD Basic Training Commander.
Despite LMPD's newest addition of officers, any future effects on recruitment are still unclear.
"We will continue to see, without new revenues or significant changes to metro government, changes not only to our city, but to our police department year after year after year," said Chief Steve Conrad. "It is concerning. It's concerning to all of us."
Mayor Greg Fischer says his new budget proposal is "all but done." But he says the police department, like many other agencies, is going to take a hit.
"There's no question there will be fewer officers in the city as a result of the budget cuts that the Metro Council voted for," Fischer said, "so it's going to affect parts of our city and all of our departments."
Despite the cancellation of one recruiting class, there is still one recruiting class expected to graduate from LMPD training this year. They’re expected to wrap up in the next four months.
