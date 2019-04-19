Multiple people shot in car on I-264 W in west Louisville, interstate shut down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple people have been shot while inside a car on the Georgia Davis Powers Expressway (I-264) in west Louisville, police said.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Interstate 264 near mile marker 4, which is close to the Bells Lane exit, MetroSafe confirmed.
The car was traveling westbound when shots were fired, injuring multiple people.
Right now, the ages of the people who have been shot or how badly they’ve been hurt is not known. Crews are rushing all the victims to University Hospital.
It’s not clear who shot at the car or from where. No arrests have been made.
Police have shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate in the area as they investigate. Traffic is being diverted at Cane Run Road. The closure will last for approximately three hours, according to an alert from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
