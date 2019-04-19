New substance abuse treatment facility opens in Jeffersonville

A new outpatient substance abuse treatment facility is now open in Jeffersonville.
April 19, 2019 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 6:26 PM

Tennessee-based Spero Health, with 22 locations and three in Indiana, opened to patients several weeks ago but held a grand opening this week.

According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the community-based center offers counseling, addiction support services, prescriptions for medication-assisted treatment when needed and primary care services to patients in its programs.

It’s open now on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

