New substance abuse treatment facility opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A new outpatient substance abuse treatment facility is now open in Jeffersonville.
Tennessee-based Spero Health, with 22 locations and three in Indiana, opened to patients several weeks ago but held a grand opening this week.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the community-based center offers counseling, addiction support services, prescriptions for medication-assisted treatment when needed and primary care services to patients in its programs.
It’s open now on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.