Report: Man asked 12-year-old girl for nude photos over social media

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man is facing charges stemming from his interactions with a 12-year-old girl over social media, according to an affidavit.
Sean Garner, 27, asked a 12-year-old girl for photos of her nude breasts and also sent her photos of his penis over social media after the child had informed Garner she was in the sixth grade, according to the affidavit.
The encounter happened on April 10 over social media, the affidavit stated.
A Charleston County detective stated that he was able to confirm, view and document the chats, the affidavit stated, who also claimed he had similar complaints against Garner in the past.
Garner is facing charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
